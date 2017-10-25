Johnson City police seek man who robbed, pistol-whipped woman

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City police said they need your help finding a man who held up an area business earlier this week and pistol-whipped a woman as he robbed her at gunpoint.

Officers said on Monday, they responded to a robbery at Tennessee Title Loans located in the 2500 block of North Roan Street.

The victim, an employee, said a man wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt or jacket, a mask, and dark colored pants, came into the business with a handgun.

The gunman told the victim to open the cash drawers and give the suspect the money

Also, taken was money from the victim’s purse and some jewelry she was wearing.

The victim also said she was struck in the head several times with the firearm.

The suspect reportedly ran away in the direction of the Harbor House restaurant. Emergency Medical Services also responded to the scene to check the victim. She later went to the Johnson City Medical Center to be checked as a precautionary measure and was released.

The Johnson City Police Department’s Criminal Investigation asks anyone with information to contact their department at (423) 434-6166 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 434-6158. You can also text a confidential tip by texting 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411).