Jeff Glor named anchor of ‘CBS Evening News’

(CBS) – Emmy-award winning CBS News correspondent Jeff Glor has been named anchor of the CBS Evening News with Jeff Glor, the network’s flagship evening news broadcast, it was announced today by CBS News President David Rhodes.

Glor has reported across the globe for virtually all CBS News broadcasts and digital platforms in his 10 years with the network. He has anchored numerous breaking news stories, including most recently in the field for Hurricane Irma and in the studio for the Las Vegas shootings.

Glor was a lead anchor on CBSN, CBS’ 24/7 streaming news service, during its critical launch period. As CBSN continues to grow, Glor will maintain a prominent presence on the digital streaming channel.

“Jeff is a thoughtful, probing journalist with the versatility to anchor in any circumstance – from daily reporting to the most significant events of our time,” said Rhodes. “In his more than 10 years at CBS News, Jeff has earned the trust of viewers and his colleagues. He represents the best journalistic values and traditions that will carry the evening news into a digital future.”

“CBS News has an extraordinary history that is meaningful to so many,” Glor said. “I am beyond grateful to continue to play a role in its future.”

Anthony Mason, the broadcast’s interim anchor, will continue as CBS News senior national correspondent and co-host of CBS This Morning: Saturday.

“Anthony is a vital part of our CBS News anchor team and we thank him for stepping up during this important transition,” said Rhodes. “We are so grateful to continue to have Anthony’s contribution particularly to CBS Sunday Morning but to all our other broadcasts and platforms as well.”

The new broadcast, the CBS Evening News with Jeff Glor, will launch later this year and feature regular contributions from a core team of correspondents. The program will continue to be produced by CBS News executive editor and CBS Evening News executive producer Steve Capus.

Glor, 42, joined CBS News in 2007 as a correspondent based in New York. Glor covered some of the biggest breaking news stories of the last decade, including the shootings at Sandy Hook, the Boston Marathon bombings, and the landfall of Superstorm Sandy. He won an Emmy in 2011 for a CBS Sunday Morning story.

Glor has traveled around the world to bring original reporting to CBS News viewers. Recently, Glor reported from Alaska on permafrost degradation and was in Jackson, Wyo., for the first solar eclipse visible coast to coast since 1918. He also reported on how NASA engineers are working to bring supersonic travel back to commercial aviation with lower sonic booms.

As a correspondent for CBS This Morning and “60 Minutes Sports,” Glor filed reports recently from Greenland, Newfoundland, Alaska, Africa and Ireland, to name a few. For the CBS Evening News, Glor’s ongoing series of reports on the recall crisis at General Motors and Takata sent him across the U.S. to find survivors, stories and information that were kept hidden from the public for years.

He has filled in regularly on the CBS Evening News, CBS This Morning and Charlie Rose on PBS.

Glor was one of the first journalists on the ground in Haiti following that country’s devastating earthquake in 2010. He reported from Iraq, where he was embedded with the U.S. military. Glor covered the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games in China and the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver. In 2008 Glor was a lead member of the CBS News team that covered Pope Benedict XVI’s historic visits to Washington, D.C. and New York City. He was also the primary campaign correspondent for the networks morning show during the 2008 presidential election.

Glor served as anchor the weekend editions of the CBS Evening News on Saturday from 2009-2010 and Sunday in 2012-2016. He also anchored “The Early Show” in 2011.

Before joining CBS News, Glor was the weekend evening news anchor and a weekday reporter for WHDH-TV Boston (2003-2007). While there, he covered many national stories, including the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, the death of Pope John Paul II in 2005 from Rome and the hearings on steroid use in Major League Baseball from Washington, D.C. Prior to that, Glor was the co-anchor of WSTM-TV Syracuse’s 5 PM newscast and a reporter for the 11 PM newscast (2000-2003), as well as the morning news anchor (1997-2000). Among the national stories he covered while at WSTM were the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, the first anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and the crash of Flight 587 in Queens, N.Y. He also reported live from Toronto when the Pope visited there in 2002.

Glor began his journalism career in 1997 as the station’s news writer, while attending college. While in Central N.Y., he was named “Best Male News Anchor” by the Syracuse New Times, one of the 40 most promising professionals under the age of 40, and he served as a contributing researcher and writer on “The Legal Handbook for N.Y. State Journalists.”

Born in Tonawanda, N.Y., Glor graduated magna cum laude from Syracuse University in 1997 with a degree in journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications and a degree in economics from the College of Arts and Sciences. He and his wife, Nicole, along with their two children, Jack and Victoria, live in Connecticut.