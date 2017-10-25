JCPD: 18-year-old faces burglary, assault charges

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested an 18-year-old on burglary and assault charges following an incident at a local convenience store on Oct. 19.

According to a JCPD news release, officers were called to Sunoco, located at 1001 S. Roan St., in reference to an assault.

During the investigation, officers looked at security footage from the store, which showed Pryncess Hunter opening the victim’s vehicle door, getting inside the vehicle and assaulting the victim.

Hunter was charged with burglary and assault and was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where she was being held on $11,000 bond.

