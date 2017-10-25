Honor Flight of Northeast Tennessee to hold breakfast fundraiser Nov. 4

(WJHL) – You can help America’s heroes take the trip of a lifetime while also enjoying a great meal.

Honor Flight of Northeast Tennessee will host a breakfast fundraiser on Nov. 4.

The money will help send local veterans on a trip to Washington, D.C., to see the monuments built in their honor.

Veterans are taken on the trip free of charge.

Organizers told us it’s a simple way to thank them for their service.

The breakfast fundraiser will be held Saturday, Nov. 4 at Church of Christ on Oakland Avenue in Johnson City.

All the proceeds will go toward taking veterans to Washington, D.C.

For more information, call 423-330-6189.

