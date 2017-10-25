Hippo hooray! Fiona photobombs as couple gets engaged

By Published:
In this Oct. 8, 2017, photo provided by Hayley Roll and Nick Kelble, Cincinnati Zoo's popular baby hippo, Fiona, looks on as Kelble proposes to Roll at the zoo in Cincinnati. Roll accepted the proposal and shared photos earlier this month, noting that she and her fiance are glad the hippo was part of their special day. (Hayley Roll and Nick Kelble via AP)

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Zoo’s popular baby hippo, Fiona, has drawn a lot of love but perhaps none quite like this moment: From her exhibit, she got a front-row seat to a wedding proposal between two of her fans.

A snapshot shared on Instagram shows the hippo underwater with her face near the glass, watching as Nick Kelble got down on one knee in front of her with a ring box for his smiling girlfriend, Hayley Roll.

Roll accepted the proposal and shared the photos earlier this month, noting that she and her fiance are glad the hippo was part of their special day.

Fiona was born premature in January, weighing only about 29 pounds. She overcame early health scares and now weighs more than 500 pounds.

