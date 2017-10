HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office said a man accused of committing sex acts against a child admitted to the crimes.

HCSO officials charged Christopher Lane with two counts of rape of a child.

Investigators said a child reported the abuse and they questioned Lane on Monday. They said Lane admitted while he was babysitting he abused the child on two different occasions earlier this month.

