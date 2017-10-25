Fisher Price recalls infant motion seats due to fire hazard

(WJHL) – Fisher-Price is recalling multiple models of Soothing Motions Seats after receiving 36 reports of the product overheating, including one report of a fire contained within the motor housing.

The recall, Fisher-Price says affects about 63,000 models, but so far no injuries have been reported.

According to Fisher-Price, consumers who have the product should immediately stop using the seats and contact Fisher-Price for a full refund.

The recall involves the following (model number is on the underside of the motor housing):

CMR35

CMR36

CMR37

DYH22

Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seats with model number CMR39

The seat bounces, sways, vibrates, plays 10 songs and even has nature sounds.

The motion seats were sold at BuybuyBaby, Target, Toys R Us, Walmart and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and other websites from November 2015 through October 2017 for about $160 for the Soothing Motions Seat and $175 for the Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seat.

Customers can contact Fisher-Price at 800-432-5437 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.service.mattel.com and click on Recalls & Safety Alerts for more information.

