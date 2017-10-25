Drug Takeback Day events to be held across Northeast TN, Southwest VA on Oct. 28

(WJHL) – This Saturday is National Drug Tack-Back Day. Law enforcement agencies across the United States and in our region will give people an opportunity to dispose of and get rid of old and un-needed medication.
The event started in 2010 by the Drug Enforcement Agency, to allow people to get rid of unused, unwanted, or expired prescription drugs in a safe way.
There several drop-off locations in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia this weekend where you can drop off those medications with no questions asked.
The event helps prevent the drugs from being abused or even accidentally ingested.
“Far too often, unused prescription drugs that are left around the house fall into the hands of someone who could misuse or abuse them, or even accidentally ingest them like a small child or grandchild. Drug Takeback Day is an important opportunity for all Virginians to get these potentially dangerous unused prescription drugs out of their homes,” said Attorney General Mark Herring. “Prescription opioids are extremely powerful medications that can easily lead to dependence, abuse of harder drugs like heroin or fentanyl, or even lead to a fatal overdose.”
The Take-Back locations in our region will be open from 10am – 2pm, are listed below, and you can find a site near you by searching here.
TAKE BACK COLLECTION SITES WILL BE AT THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS:
WEBER CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
FOOD CITY – WEBER CITY
NEAR FRONT ENTRANCE
FRANK B. SMITH LN
WEBER CITY VA, 24290
WASHINGTON COUNTY TENNESSEE SHERIFFS OFFICE
GRAY COMMUNITY CHEST
113 GRAY RURITAN DRIVE
GRAY TN, 37615
JONESBOROUGH DEPT. OF PUBLIC SAFETY
JONESBOROUGH FIRE DEPT.
123 BONE STREET
JONESBOROUGH TN, 37659
SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
NEAR MAIN ENTRANCE
336 WATER STREET
GATE CITY VA, 24251
BRISTOL SHERIFF’S OFFICE
FOOD CITY
NEAR FRONT ENTRANCE
1320 EUCLID AVE BRISTOL VA, 24201
BRISTOL TENNESSEE POLICE DEPARTMENT
BRISTOL POLICE DEPARTMENT
801 ANDERSON STREET
BRISTOL TN, 37620
ERWIN POLICE DEPARTMENT CITY HALL
211 N. MAIN AVENUE
ERWIN TN, 37650
COEBURN POLICE DEPARTMENT
COEBURN FOOD CITY
MARTY SHOPPING CENTER
517 FRONT ST W COEBURN VA, 24230
GREENEVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT
200 N. COLLEGE STREET
GREENEVILLE TN, 37745
TUSCULUM POLICE DEPARTMENT
TUSCULUM POLICE DEPARTMENT
145 ALEXANDER STREET
GREENEVILLE TN, 37745
BAILEYTON POLICE DEPT.
6530 HORTON HWY
GREENEVILLE TN, 37745
ELIZABETHTON TN POLICE DEPARTMENT
SGT. WILLARD JOHNSON
525 EAST F STREET
ELIZABETHTON TN, 37643
NORTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
CVS PHARMACY
PARKING LOT
1128 PARK AVENUE
NORTON VA, 24273
WISE POLICE DEPARTMENT
FOOD CITY
NEAR FRONT ENTRANCE
207 WOODLAND DRIVE
WISE VA, 24293
MARS HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT
CVS
CVS, MARS HILL PD & MADISON SUBSTANCE AWARENESS COALITION
191 CARL ELLER RD
MARS HILL NC, 28754
WASHINGTON COUNTY VIRGINIA SHERIFF’S OFFICE
MICHAEL’S PHARMACY
PARKING LOT
101 CHARWOOD DRIVE
ABINGDON VA, 24210
LEE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
FOOD CITY STORE
NEAR FRONT ENTRANCE
205 RIVER BEND ROAD
PENNINGTON GAP VA, 24277
DICKENSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
FOOD CITY
NEAR THE FRONT ENTRANCE
410 CHASE STREET
CLINTWOOD VA, 24228
GREENE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
116 E. DEPOT ST.
GREENEVILLE TN, 37743
GREENE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
MEDICINE SHOPPE PHARMACY
6766 W. ANDREW JOHNSON HWY
MOSHEIM TN, 37818
RUSSELL COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
FOOD CITY
159 PITTSTON ROAD
LEBANON VA, 24266
DAMASCUS POLICE DEPARTMENT
DAMASCUS TOWN PARK
104 S BEAVER DAM AVE
DAMASCUS VA, 24236
WASHINGTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
GLADE SPRING PHARMACY
PARKING LOT
33472 LEE HIGHWAY
GLADE SPRING VA, 24340
WATAUGA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE FOSCOE FIRE DEPT.
9230 HWY 105 SOUTH
BANNER ELK NC, 28604
BUCHANAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
FOOD CITY
18765 RIVERSIDE DR
VANSANT VA, 24656
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE
3319 SOUTH US 421
HARLAN KY, 40831
WATAUGA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
FOOD LION – WATAUGA VILLAGE SHOPPING CENTER
350 VILLAGE DRIVE
BOONE NC, 28607
WATAUGA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
FOOD LION – HWY 421 SOUTH
1864 OLD US 421 SOUTH
BOONE NC, 28607
WATAUGA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
FOOD LION BLOWING ROCK
7533 VALLEY BLVD
BLOWING ROCK NC, 28605
COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
FOOD CITY #604
416 EASTERN PLAZA SHOPPING CTR
NEWPORT TN, 37821
RICHLANDS POLICE DEPARTMENT
FRONT LOBBY
1851 CRANWELL DRIVE
RICHLANDS VA, 24641
DANDRIDGE POLICE DEPARTMENT
FOOD CITY
123 WEST HWY 25 70
DANDRIDGE TN, 37725
Experts say there is a strong link between misuse of prescription opioids, opioid addiction, and even subsequent use of heroin once prescriptions become too expensive or are no longer accessible.
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse:
Half of young people who used heroin got started by abusing prescription opioids.
- One in fifteen individuals who misuse prescription opioid painkillers will try heroin within 10 years.
- The number of opioid prescriptions has nearly tripled over the last 25 years, and the United States now accounts for nearly 100 percent of the world’s hydrocodone prescriptions and 81 percent of oxycodone prescriptions.
- The number of Americans abusing heroin nearly doubled from 2007 to 2012, with nearly 700,000 now abusing heroin.