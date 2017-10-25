Drug Takeback Day events to be held across Northeast TN, Southwest VA on Oct. 28

(WJHL) – This Saturday is National Drug Tack-Back Day. Law enforcement agencies across the United States and in our region will give people an opportunity to dispose of and get rid of old and un-needed medication.

The event started in 2010 by the Drug Enforcement Agency, to allow people to get rid of unused, unwanted, or expired prescription drugs in a safe way.

There several drop-off locations in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia this weekend where you can drop off those medications with no questions asked.

The event helps prevent the drugs from being abused or even accidentally ingested.

“Far too often, unused prescription drugs that are left around the house fall into the hands of someone who could misuse or abuse them, or even accidentally ingest them like a small child or grandchild. Drug Takeback Day is an important opportunity for all Virginians to get these potentially dangerous unused prescription drugs out of their homes,” said Attorney General Mark Herring. “Prescription opioids are extremely powerful medications that can easily lead to dependence, abuse of harder drugs like heroin or fentanyl, or even lead to a fatal overdose.”

The Take-Back locations in our region will be open from 10am – 2pm, are listed below, and you can find a site near you by searching here.

TAKE BACK COLLECTION SITES WILL BE AT THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS:

WEBER CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

FOOD CITY – WEBER CITY

NEAR FRONT ENTRANCE

FRANK B. SMITH LN

WEBER CITY VA, 24290

WASHINGTON COUNTY TENNESSEE SHERIFFS OFFICE

GRAY COMMUNITY CHEST

113 GRAY RURITAN DRIVE

GRAY TN, 37615

JONESBOROUGH DEPT. OF PUBLIC SAFETY

JONESBOROUGH FIRE DEPT.

123 BONE STREET

JONESBOROUGH TN, 37659

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

NEAR MAIN ENTRANCE

336 WATER STREET

GATE CITY VA, 24251

BRISTOL SHERIFF’S OFFICE

FOOD CITY

NEAR FRONT ENTRANCE

1320 EUCLID AVE BRISTOL VA, 24201

BRISTOL TENNESSEE POLICE DEPARTMENT

BRISTOL POLICE DEPARTMENT

801 ANDERSON STREET

BRISTOL TN, 37620

ERWIN POLICE DEPARTMENT CITY HALL

211 N. MAIN AVENUE

ERWIN TN, 37650

COEBURN POLICE DEPARTMENT

COEBURN FOOD CITY

MARTY SHOPPING CENTER

517 FRONT ST W COEBURN VA, 24230

GREENEVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

200 N. COLLEGE STREET

GREENEVILLE TN, 37745

TUSCULUM POLICE DEPARTMENT

TUSCULUM POLICE DEPARTMENT

145 ALEXANDER STREET

GREENEVILLE TN, 37745

BAILEYTON POLICE DEPT.

6530 HORTON HWY

GREENEVILLE TN, 37745

ELIZABETHTON TN POLICE DEPARTMENT

SGT. WILLARD JOHNSON

525 EAST F STREET

ELIZABETHTON TN, 37643

NORTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

CVS PHARMACY

PARKING LOT

1128 PARK AVENUE

NORTON VA, 24273

WISE POLICE DEPARTMENT

FOOD CITY

NEAR FRONT ENTRANCE

207 WOODLAND DRIVE

WISE VA, 24293

MARS HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT

CVS

CVS, MARS HILL PD & MADISON SUBSTANCE AWARENESS COALITION

191 CARL ELLER RD

MARS HILL NC, 28754

WASHINGTON COUNTY VIRGINIA SHERIFF’S OFFICE

MICHAEL’S PHARMACY

PARKING LOT

101 CHARWOOD DRIVE

ABINGDON VA, 24210

LEE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

FOOD CITY STORE

NEAR FRONT ENTRANCE

205 RIVER BEND ROAD

PENNINGTON GAP VA, 24277

DICKENSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

FOOD CITY

NEAR THE FRONT ENTRANCE

410 CHASE STREET

CLINTWOOD VA, 24228

GREENE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.

116 E. DEPOT ST.

GREENEVILLE TN, 37743

GREENE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.

MEDICINE SHOPPE PHARMACY

6766 W. ANDREW JOHNSON HWY

MOSHEIM TN, 37818

RUSSELL COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

FOOD CITY

159 PITTSTON ROAD

LEBANON VA, 24266

DAMASCUS POLICE DEPARTMENT

DAMASCUS TOWN PARK

104 S BEAVER DAM AVE

DAMASCUS VA, 24236

WASHINGTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

GLADE SPRING PHARMACY

PARKING LOT

33472 LEE HIGHWAY

GLADE SPRING VA, 24340

WATAUGA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE FOSCOE FIRE DEPT.

9230 HWY 105 SOUTH

BANNER ELK NC, 28604

BUCHANAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

FOOD CITY

18765 RIVERSIDE DR

VANSANT VA, 24656

KENTUCKY STATE POLICE

3319 SOUTH US 421

HARLAN KY, 40831

WATAUGA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

FOOD LION – WATAUGA VILLAGE SHOPPING CENTER

350 VILLAGE DRIVE

BOONE NC, 28607

WATAUGA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

FOOD LION – HWY 421 SOUTH

1864 OLD US 421 SOUTH

BOONE NC, 28607

WATAUGA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

FOOD LION BLOWING ROCK

7533 VALLEY BLVD

BLOWING ROCK NC, 28605

COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

FOOD CITY #604

416 EASTERN PLAZA SHOPPING CTR

NEWPORT TN, 37821

RICHLANDS POLICE DEPARTMENT

FRONT LOBBY

1851 CRANWELL DRIVE

RICHLANDS VA, 24641

DANDRIDGE POLICE DEPARTMENT

FOOD CITY

123 WEST HWY 25 70

DANDRIDGE TN, 37725

Experts say there is a strong link between misuse of prescription opioids, opioid addiction, and even subsequent use of heroin once prescriptions become too expensive or are no longer accessible.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse:

Half of young people who used heroin got started by abusing prescription opioids.

One in fifteen individuals who misuse prescription opioid painkillers will try heroin within 10 years.

The number of opioid prescriptions has nearly tripled over the last 25 years, and the United States now accounts for nearly 100 percent of the world’s hydrocodone prescriptions and 81 percent of oxycodone prescriptions.

The number of Americans abusing heroin nearly doubled from 2007 to 2012, with nearly 700,000 now abusing heroin.