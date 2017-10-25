Community volunteers get ‘locked up for good’

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The annual Muscular Dystrophy Association “lock up” was held today at the Riverfront Seafood Company.

People of different communities in the Tri-Cities were “arrested” to raise money for the foundation.

Once you become a jailbird, you could put on prison outfit and have your mugshot taken behind a mock jail cell door.

Afterwards, volunteers would call and text people throughout their communities trying to raise the most funds out of all the jailbirds.

Executive Director of the MDA Knoxville division Teresa Underwood said this event was a great way to get the community involved in helping combat this disease.

“They are coming together today to raise funds for muscular dystrophy. They’re helping send kids to camp; they are helping with local services. This is all local and stays in the hometown,” Underwood said.”

The goal of the fundraiser was to help families break free from muscular dystrophy and related diseases.

Every dollar raised through the MDA lock-up helps families in local communities and across the country.