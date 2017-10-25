Bucs picked fourth by coaches, third by media in SoCon Preseason Polls

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (October 25, 2017) – On Wednesday, the Southern Conference announced its 2017-18 preseason all-conference team, with senior Tianna Tarter (Johnson City, Tenn.) earning her third straight recognition to represent ETSU.

Tarter comes off a very impressive junior season becoming the 23rd member of ETSU’s 1,000 point club and becoming the first ETSU player since 2010 to score 500 points in a season. She was the unanimous first Team All-SoCon selection in 2017 and the first ETSU player to win five SoCon POTW awards in a season, and was named to the First Team All-SoCon tournament team.

The Bucs were selected to finish fourth by coaches and third by the media. ETSU received 33 votes by the coaches, just one short of passing UNCG, who had 34. In the media’s poll, ETSU received 67 votes, just two more than UNCG. In both polls, Mercer was selected first and Chattanooga second.

ETSU will have an open practice on Nov. 4 at 9:00 a.m., followed by their home opener on Nov. 10, when they host Cincinnati inside Brooks Gym.