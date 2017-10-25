Bristol hospital employee accused of stealing from murder victim

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – A now-former Bristol Regional Medical Center Hospital employee is in jail accused of stealing a credit card from a Bristol, Tenn. shooting victim.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said 26-year-old Kristin Fair is charged with identity theft and theft over $1,000. District Attorney General Barry Staubus tells News Channel 11 she’s accused of stealing a card from 43-year-old Michael Heatherly after he died.

Police said Heatherly was shot and killed in the Bristol, Tenn. Walmart parking lot on Sept. 1. They say he was targeted while getting into his car.

Investigators are still looking for his killer.

A 16-page Bristol, Tenn. Police Department report details Kristin Fair’s alleged identity theft.

The report shows Fair made a $180 online payment to Highland Self Storage. She also allegedly spent $11 at the Sonic on Volunteer Parkway.

She was a registration clerk at the time but a hospital spokesperson said she’s no longer employed at the hospital.

Wednesday, police wouldn’t comment on the case or their on-going search for Heatherly’s killer.

Major Matt Austin said “It happened out in public so there’s a lot of people that we’ve talked to, again we’re following any lead that we get. Right now it’s a very fluid, active investigation,” when we spoke to him a few days after the shooting.

They’re now directing all questions to DA Barry Staubus.

Staubus tells us Fair is not connected to Heatherly’s death.

She’s in the Sullivan County Jail on $50,000 bond.

Next week will mark two months since the shooting. If you have any information that can help solve the case, Call Bristol, Tenn. Police at 423-989-5600.

