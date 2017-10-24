Washington Co. among 4 industrial sites in Tennessee chosen for state program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Officials say four industrial sites in Tennessee will receive help from the state to make them more attractive to companies looking to expand or relocate.

Department of Economic and Community Development officials say the Select Tennessee Certified Sites program helps communities prepare available industrial sites for private investment.

The four new sites are the Shipps Bend Industrial Site in Centerville; 75 Regional Commerce Park in McMinn County; the Washington County Industrial Park Parcel 31; and the McKenzie Airport Industrial Park.

Qualifications for certification include having at least 20 acres of developable land for industrial operations, proper zoning to allow for ease of development and truck-quality road access.

Officials say 11 companies have invested more than $1 billion to build facilities on certified sites, accounting for nearly 4,100 job commitments.

The following is a release from the state of Tennessee:

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development today announced four new Select Tennessee Certified Sites.

Launched in 2012, the Select Tennessee program helps communities prepare available industrial sites for private investment. The program sets rigorous standards to give companies detailed and reliable information during the site selection process.

Fifty-two sites across Tennessee have been certified. The four newest certified sites and their local sponsoring agencies include:

“I’d like to congratulate the Tennessee communities that have secured these certified site designations,” TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe said. “The Select Tennessee Certified Sites program gives communities a step up in the process of recruiting new businesses, and getting to this point requires foresight and commitment from local communities. Businesses looking to expand or relocate their operations often eliminate less-prepared sites. Certification lets businesses know that their projects can proceed quickly and that these locations have all the amenities needed to be successful.”

To date, 11 companies have invested more than $1 billion in capital to construct facilities on certified sites, accounting for nearly 4,100 job commitments.

The Select Tennessee certification process ensures that each certified site meets high-quality standards. Qualifications for certification include having at least 20 acres of developable land for industrial operations, proper zoning to allow for ease of development, existing onsite utilities or a formal plan to extend utilities to the site, and truck-quality road access.

The Select Tennessee suite of programs ensures that Tennessee sites are primed for development, whether through marketing sites that are ready for prospective businesses or providing local communities guidance to achieve a higher level of preparedness.

TNECD has partnered with Austin Consulting to administer the certified sites program.

“Prospective industrial sites are scrutinized by companies at a depth never seen before,” Jonathan Gemmen, director of Austin Consulting, said. “In many cases, pre-vetted sites are the baseline for serious consideration. Because of the Select Tennessee Certified Sites program, Tennessee now has several dozen qualified sites across the state.”

Communities interested in participating in the program must begin the formal application process by sending their letter of intent to Select.Tennessee@tn.gov. More information about the program can be found at http://www.tnecd.com/sites/certified-sites/apply-now/.