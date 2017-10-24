VSP investigating fatal Wise Co. crash

WISE COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Wise County on Oct. 20.

According to a VSP news release, the crash happened on Route 23, less than a mile south of Route 823, around 1:30 p.m.

VSP officials said a 2004 Chevrolet Impala was traveling south on Route 23 when it ran off the right side of the road. The driver reportedly overcorrected the vehicle, causing the Impala to cross over the southbound lanes, run off the left side of the road, where it then landed in the median overturned.

The driver of the Impala, Amanda R. Vanover, 43, of Big Stone Gap, Va., was taken to Holston Valley Medical Center, where she later died on Oct. 22.

VSP said Vanover was not wearing a seat belt.

According to the release, the crash remains under investigation.

