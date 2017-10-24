U.S. Nitrogen ordered to pay $1500 state fine after gas burner limit violation

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – U.S. Nitrogen in Greene County has been hit with another state fine. According to documents from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation or TDEC, the industrial explosive manufacturer is ordered to pay $1500.

Documents say the fine is being assessed for “failing to limit the total number of lighted natural gas burners associated with the ammonia train to 15 before the SCR unit comes online”

A recent resolution brought forward by Greene County commissioner Eddie Jennings to create an environmental board to give people the opportunity to interact with administrators at U.S. Nitrogen did not pass.

Jennings says he wants to help bridge the gap with U.S. Nitrogen, “My sympathy goes out to them people who have lived there all their lives. I think U.S. Nitrogen needs to reach out to them and deal with them.”

Jennings plans to hold a town hall meeting in Midway to hear concerns from people in that community.

