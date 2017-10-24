Tri-Cities not a fit for new Amazon headquarters

TRI-CITIES, TN/VA (WJHL) – Amazon now has hundreds of bids from cities across the country all vying for the chance to house the company’s second headquarters in North America.

Some of the cities are in Tennessee including, Nashville, Memphis, and Knoxville. News Channel 11 wanted to know if any of the Tri-Cities or the region as a whole met what Amazon was looking for in a new home base that’s expected to provide around 50,000 jobs.

“It’s an incredible project but it’s not an incredible project for just anybody,” CEO of the NETWORK Sullivan Partnership, Clay Walker said.

Walker said the criteria from Amazon was demanding and there’s plenty of projects that the Tri-Cities region can and will complete, but not this one.

“It would wreak havoc on housing, on infrastructure on traffic, it has to be a very big place and even then it’s going to be challenging for that city,” Walker said.

Amazon is looking for a metro of more than $1 million people, within 45 minutes of an International Airport, with direct access to mass transit according to the Request for Proposal.

Walker said our region just doesn’t have that many people.

“Certainly that knocks out most communities and just kind of leaves it to large cities that might be able to have the infrastructure in place to absorb such an enormous project,” Walker said.

State Senate Republican Caucus Chair Bill Ketron told our sister station WKRN in Nashville, he hopes middle Tennessee can grab Amazon’s attention.

Memphis as well as Knoxville, have launched social media campaigns. Knoxville even has a piece of land set aside for Amazon.

Governor Haslam told us Tuesday, he’d love to have Amazon in Tennessee but there are some challenges.

“It’ll be an uphill deal not just for this part of the state but really for anywhere, in addition, the incentives it’ll take to land something like that where 50,000 jobs are involved will be pretty large,” Governor Haslam said.

Amazon’s main headquarters are in Seattle, WA.

Leaders in each one of the Tri-Cities told News Channel 11’s Justin Soto they did not submit a bid for the project.

The company is planning to pick the location and make that announcement sometime next year.

