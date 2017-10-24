Titans swap players on practice squad, add lineman Warmsley

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Titans have swapped players on their practice squad, releasing quarterback Tyler Ferguson and replacing him with defensive lineman Julius Warmsley.

The Titans announced the moves Tuesday.

The 6-foot-2, 297-pound Warmsley started as an undrafted free agent with Houston in 2014 out of Tulane where he played both end and tackle. HE also has been with Seattle and Miami where he had eight tackles in five games with the Dolphins last season.

Ferguson joined the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky.

