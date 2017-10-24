THP: Telford man leads authorities on chase; faces multiple charges

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a Telford man faces several charges after leading officers on a chase.

THP said the driver of a Ford Fusion led officers on a chase onto Old Highway 81-South and Robert Love Road.

According to the report, the driver lost control of the car and it spun off the road and hit a stop sign.

The driver was identified as Jason Ball, 42.

According to the THP report, troopers believe Ball was under the influence of drugs.

He was charged with DUI, felony evading, felony reckless endangerment, seat belt, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual motor offender and multiple traffic violations.

