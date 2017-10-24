Sweetwater, TN man sentenced to 30 months in Snapchat extortion scheme

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Sweetwater man was sentenced to 30 months in prison after prosecutors said he used Snapchat to impersonate a then-University of Tennessee football player and extort 14 victims for nude photos, including two minors.

Brandon Shanahan, 23, pleaded guilty in November 2016 to one count of using interstate communications with the intent to extort. Investigators said Shanahan made a woman believe she was talking to UT football player Cameron Sutton.

Detectives were able to look at phone records and traced phone calls to a TracFone owned by Shanahan. They were also able to use IP address data from Snapchat to connect the suspect to the messages.

After entering his guilty plea, it was discovered Shanahan allegedly engaged in new conduct that could have led to a separate indictment, but the judge allowed him to plead guilty to an additional count prior to sentencing on Tuesday.