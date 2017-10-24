Sen. Corker on Trump: ‘leave it to professionals for a while’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After Tennessee Senator Bob Corker said in a morning interview that he’d like the president to “leave it to the professionals for a while,” Donald Trump is firing back on Twitter.

During a televised interview on “Good Morning America,” Corker said he stands by his recent remarks referring to the White House as an “adult daycare” and that the president is putting the U.S. at risk for World War III.

It's a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning. — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 8, 2017

“I don’t make comments that I haven’t thought about,” Corker said.

He continued, “The first comment was obviously in response to a very fallacious tweet the president sent out. The second comment, really when you look at the fact that we’ve got this issue with North Korea and the president continues to knee-cap his diplomatic representative – the secretary of state – and really move him away from successful diplomatic negations with China, which is key to this, you’re taking us on a path to combat.”

“I want to support these efforts that are underway; the president undermines our secretary of state, raises tension in the area by virtue of the tweets he sends out. I’d just like him to leave it to the professionals for a while and see if we can do something that’s constructive for our country, the region and world.”

The president will be meeting with Republican senators, including Corker, on tax reform Tuesday.

“If you start taking things off the table before you get started, you make that very difficult, ” said Corker. “What I hope is going to happen is the president will leave this effort to the tax-writing committees. Let them do their work and not begin taking things off the table that ought to be debated in these committees at the proper time.”

Shortly after Corker’s morning interview, Trump tweeted, “Bob Corker, who helped President O. give us the bad Iran deal and couldn’t get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting tax cuts.”

Bob Corker, who helped President O give us the bad Iran Deal & couldn't get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting Tax Cuts…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

In a second tweet, Trump wrote, “Corker dropped out of the race in Tennessee when I refused to endorse him, and now is only negative on anything Trump. Look at his record!”

Corker just moments after the post, tweeted: “Same untruths from an utterly untruthful president. #AlertTheDaycareStaff”

Same untruths from an utterly untruthful president. #AlertTheDaycareStaff — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 24, 2017