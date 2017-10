JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – On Friday, Johnson City Parks and Recreation will host a “Pumpkin Swim” at the Memorial Park Community Center.

The pumpkin swim will be held from 4 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Kids will be able to catch a floating pumpkin, decorate it and then take it home.

The cost to participate is $5 and the event is open to all ages.

For more information, call 434-5755.

