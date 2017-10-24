Milligan College Buffs send seniors off with AAC win

MILLIGAN COLLEGE, Tenn. (Oct. 24, 2017) – After honoring seniors Alora Ricker and Marissa Langford, the Milligan College women’s volleyball team defeated the Tennessee Wesleyan Bulldogs for the second time this season on Tuesday night. The Buffaloes defeated the Bulldogs in the Steve Lacy Fieldhouse in four games 25-12, 23-25, 25-16, 25-20.

Milligan was led by Langford with 17 kills and freshman Julia Codispoti with 12 kills. Ricker also added 10 kills and sophomore Julie Dockery had eight. Junior libero Alyssa Rupert led with 22 digs while Langford added 19 digs. Sophomore Caroline Little had 15 digs while Ricker had 11. Fellow sophomore Kellee Geren was accredited 45 assists for the second match in a row.

The Buffs came out and were ready to dominate right away as they outkilled the Bulldogs 14-7 in the first game. Not once did TN Wesleyan gain a lead and after a 9-0 run by Milligan, it was only up from there as the Buffs took the first set 25-12. The second game proved to be the closest race after Milligan earned the first four points. The Buffs led the way up until 10 apiece and from then on it was a toe-to-toe battle. Both teams tied at points 11, 12, 14, 16, and 17 and from 17 apiece on the Bulldogs took off winning the second set on a kill, 25-23.

Milligan picked up the pace in the third game earning four more kills than TN Wesleyan, 15-11. After four apiece, the Buffs took the lead all the way to point 25 that was earned by a Langford kill (25-16). In the fourth set both teams each tallied nine kills. Much like the second set, it was a tight race all the way to 19 apiece. However, once the Bulldogs reached point 20, the Buffs secured the Appalachian Athletic Conference victory on a 4-0 run and another Langford kill (25-20).

Up next, the Buffs are back on the road for their final regular season matchup against AAC foe Union College on Thursday, Nov. 2. The AAC Tournament is set to begin Wednesday, Nov. 8