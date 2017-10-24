Mega Millions to increase ticket prices

(WJHL) – The Mega Millions Lottery is in for some mega changes. The game will cost twice as much to play — up to $2 per ticket beginning next week.

It will also have longer odds and feature bigger prize payouts.

Jackpots will now start at $40 million and increase from $15 million.

Lottery officials say the changes are in response to customer demands for high-dollar jackpots.

It may also be a way to compete against the rival Powerball game. Mega Millions is now played in 44 states, plus DC and the US Virgin Islands.

Changes start with the October 31st drawing.

