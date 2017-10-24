Mall at Johnson City to hold Halloween event ‘Frankentastic Time’ this Saturday

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Need a fun and safe environment to take your kid trick-or-treating? Look no further than the Mall at Johnson City.

The mall will be holding an event this Saturday called, “A Frankentastic Time & Food Truck Junction.”

Trick-or-treating will begin around 3 p.m. and won’t stop until the candy is gone.

There will also be a pumpkin patch outside, where the first 300 kids will get to pick out a pumpkin for free and also decorate it there at the mall.

Other events will include a selfie station, as well as a costume contest, which starts at 4 p.m.

Hayrides will also be given and if you’re hungry there will also be food trucks outside of the mall from noon to 8 p.m.

