Loretta Lynn returns after stroke to honor Alan Jackson

By Published:
NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 22: Alan Jackson (L) is presented with a medallion by Loretta Lynn (R) onstage at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Medallion Ceremony to celebrate 2017 hall of fame inductees Alan Jackson, Jerry Reed And Don Schlitz at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 22, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall Of Fame & Museum)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Country star Alan Jackson, the late guitarist and singer Jerry Reed and songwriter Don Schlitz were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Country icon Loretta Lynn returned to the Hall of Fame for the first time since she suffered a stroke in May to present the honor to Jackson. Lynn, who cancelled her tour dates this year to recover, said Jackson was the only person that could make her leave her house.

George Strait, Aloe Blacc, Vince Gill and Mary Chapin Carpenter were among those who performed during the ceremony.

Reed, who died in 2008, was also known as an actor in “Smokey and the Bandit,” for which he sang the theme song. Schlitz is known for hits like “The Gambler” and “On the Other Hand.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

