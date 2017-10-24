Local cities, counties agree to invest millions in Aerospace Park

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A project that promised to bring thousands of high paying jobs to our region took a major step forward.

Sullivan County, Kingsport, Bristol, Johnson City and now Washington County leaders have agreed to invest in further development of Aerospace Park.

“It allows the airport authority to issue those bonds for the continued site development of Aerospace Park,” said Executive Director of the Tri-Cities Airport Authority, Patrick Wilson.

It is something Wilson said is necessary, opening the doors for companies to jump at the opportunity to locate near the Tri-Cities airport.

“These companies don’t want to work off of a promise, they want to see a site that’s there and ready for them, for their immediate needs and most of them want the ability to be able to double anything that they’re initially looking at,” Wilson said.

The park promises to be a big boost for the entire region, with the potential to bring in up to two thousand high paying jobs.

“The average aerospace maintenance technician makes about close to 80 percent higher wage than our average regional manufacturing wage,” Wilson said.

So, Wilson says, the five local governments coming together to back an $8.5 million investment in the project is a major step forward, helping further develop a piece of the 160 acre site designed specifically for aerospace industry.

“It really is a significant action that the cities and counties have taken for the very significant future economic development opportunity for the region,” he said.

Wilson says the Airport Authority will now put together an application for a state grant. When it is awarded in early spring, they will know exactly how much money they will have to move forward with engineering, design, and construction.

