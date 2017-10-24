I-81 South in Jefferson County lanes closed for ‘major accident’ with multiple injuries

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – Law enforcement officials say several people were injured Tuesday afternoon in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Jefferson County.

The crash was reported at mile marker 1 on the southbound side just after 4 p.m. Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency called it a “major accident” and said there were multiple injuries.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the southbound lanes were closed to allow medical helicopters to land. One southbound lane reopened around 5 p.m. Northbound traffic is affected by the crash as well.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes if possible.