Gillespie draws attention to felon rights restoration in latest ad

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With just two weeks to go until the election, Democrat Ralph Northam and Republican Ed Gillespie aren’t easing up on the campaign ads.

Gillespie’s latest 60-second spot calls out Northam for his stance on restoring felons’ rights. Reckless, dangerous and irresponsible are just a few of the words the right is using to describe the policy.

But the left is pushing back, saying the ad is meant to scare and divide people.

“Last year, Terry McAuliffe and Ralph Northam instituted the automatic restoration of rights for violent felons and sex offenders,” the ad narrator says.

The ad goes on to say the policy made it easier for felons to get guns — in addition to serving on a jury.

It didn’t take long for Gov. Terry McAuliffe to fire back.

“Ed has run an absolutely despicable, disgusting campaign,” McAuliffe said. “He’s in the gutter with Donald Trump.”

McAuliffe has said he’s proud to have restored more rights than any governor in the United States.

But he said it isn’t solely up to his office to decide who can put a gun back in their hand.

“He ought to know the law if he’s running for governor,” said McAuliffe. “I, as governor, have no authority to restore gun rights. It is done by a judge and a prosecutor independent of anything the governor does.”

Gillespie said he is not against restoring rights. Rather, there needs to be a more careful approach.

“I do think we need to have some thoughtfulness and some screening of blanket restoration of rights,” he said.

The ad highlights a felon, John Bowen, who had his rights restored after he was arrested on child porn charges.

“The only word I can use for it is incendiary,” said political analyst Richard Meagher.

Meagher points out that being charged and convicted are two different things.

“Just in terms of the formal process of law, it seemed to be pretty fairly set up,” he said.

The man in the ad lost his rights again after he was convicted on the more recent charge.

But Gillespie said a more critical eye is needed when it comes to deciding who should get their rights restored. He said among those who have had their rights restored under the policy are dangerous repeat offenders.

“The policy does not take into account the nature of the crime committed, nor whether a returned citizen is living an honest life or unreformed and unrepentant,” stated a release from Gillespie’s campaign.

Gillespie said he would handle it differently.

“I will do it not just with compassion but with care for the protection of Virginia’s families to make sure that we are safe,” he said.

The election is Nov. 7.