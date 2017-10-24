Extreme flooding cause major damage in Boone, NC



BOONE, NC (CNN via WBTV) – Flash flooding in parts of North Carolina caused lots of trouble.

First responders in the city of Boone had to rescue a dozen people who got trapped in high water.

There had been heavy rain, on and off, all day and then the floodgates opened. The Boone Mall parking lot flooded first, then near Wal-mart folks were trapped.

Wes Berry was in his minivan.

“A wave of water washed over the hood and it stalled out,” said Berry.

Juana Salazar was in her apartment as water rushed in. She got to her car, but then floodwaters carried it away with her in it.

Even as a rainbow signaled the end to the rain, fire crews still had people to rescue. More than a dozen in all.

Others escaped on their own.

Logan Hamm didn’t know it was flooding till he heard a pounding on his door – when it opened.

“At least a foot of water rushed in,” said Hamm.

Several student apartment complexes near Cedar Creek and Meadowview Lane were hit.

More than just chemistry textbooks were inundated, Logan’s car filled with water. Dozens of students lost their ride.

We checked under the hood of Logan’s car:

“That doesn’t look good.”

“No, it doesn’t.”

He and others, especially students, are not sure what they’ do next.

City officials in Boone set up an emergency shelter for people flooded out of their apartments.

Most of the flood victims are students at Appalachian State University.