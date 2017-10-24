Emergency crews assess flooding damage in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Heavy rain came through the Tri-Cities on Monday and Carter County was probably the hardest hit area in our region.

Rain caused flooding across the county, leaving schools closed on Tuesday and lots of damage left behind.

On Monday, a man had to be rescued from the Little Doe River. On Tuesday, his car was still sitting in the water.

Crews were out late into the night making sure they weren’t needed elsewhere.

John Burleson is the Rescue Coordinator with the Carter County Rescue Squad.

News Channel 11’s Karissa Winstead rode along with him as he assessed the damage throughout the county.

“Looking for debris piles, where the water’s at, high water marks, making sure that everything’s where it needs to be,” Burleson said.

During that drive, there were remnants of where the water was standing and debris everywhere. One of the hardest hit areas was Roan Mountain.

“All this was under water,” Burleson explained.

There were also homeowners cleaning their yards and homes and clean-up crews in several areas.

Burleson said it’s important to go back and look at the damage, so he can record what happened for the future.

“It’s a good database to be able to say okay if we start having events like this again, these are the areas that are going to be hardest hit, this is where we seen the water get to,” he said.

Because of the flooding, Carter County Schools were out Tuesday.

Secondary Supervisor Danny McClain said water got into Cloudland High School’s gym and shop, coming through doors after drains stopped up.

“Maintenance did a great job of getting up early yesterday and getting cleaned up what they could and they also brought in Balfour Construction to help do some quick clean up,” McClain said.

So far no word on the extent of the damage that was done to the school.

“I’m assuming we’ll know more today and tomorrow as far as whether the floor dries out, whether it buckles, or what may happen to the wood floor,” he said.

Carter County Schools will be in session on Wednesday, but buses will only run on roads that are passable.

The rescue squad said all roads are back open and no injuries were reported in Monday’s flooding.

