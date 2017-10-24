Chimney Rock Park closed until further notice after storm damage

WSPA Staff Published:

CHIMNEY ROCK, NC (WSPA) – Chimney Rock State Park in North Carolina is closed until further notice after heavy rain Monday caused severe damage.

Park officials say a retaining wall at the top parking lot in the Chimney Rock section collapsed during severe storms. Some of the wall and other debris washed onto a road below the parking lot.

Crews are attempting to clear the road, but reopening the park will take some time.

Park officials say North Carolina DOT officials and contractors are assessing the situation to determine what needs to be done to fix the damage.

Chimney Rock State Park leaders say you should monitor it’s social media feeds for updates.

