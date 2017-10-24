Bucs Up 2 Spots in Palmetto’s Final Round

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (Oct. 24, 2017) – Propelled by their best round of the tournament, ETSU’s women’s golf team moved up two spots Tuesday on the third and final day of the Palmetto Intercollegiate in Kiawah Island, S.C.

The Bucs’ 297 team score was ten shots better than Monday’s second round and put them at 918 for the tournament. Tuesday’s result lifted ETSU to 13th in the standings in their final event of the 2017 fall season.

Junior Hee Ying Loy (Johor, Malaysia) led the way with an even-par 72, which put her at 3-over par 219 for the tournament and moved her up three spots to a tie for 4th on the leaderboard. The reigning Southern Conference Player of the Year closed with a flourish, sinking birdies on two of her last three holes. It was her second consecutive top-five finish, following her 3rd-place showing at the Johnie Imes Invitational earlier this month.

Kornbongkoat Sararat (Nongkhai, Thailand) carded a 73 Tuesday – her best round of the tournament – to close out at 228 and in a tie for 35th.

Tereza Melecka (Belcovice, Czech Republic) also turned in her best round on Tuesday, an even-par 72 that included two birdies over the last four holes. The strong finish elevated the freshman 18 spots up the leaderboard, to a tie for 42nd.

Ankita Kedlaya (Bangalore, India) posted an 80 on Tuesday and finished 74th. Yeji Ahn (Chang Won City, South Korea) produced her best round, an 84, and finished 89th at the 5981-yard Turtle Point Golf Course.

Ole Miss won the team title with a 19-over 883, eight shots ahead of runner-up Kennesaw State. The Rebels’ Diane Lim won Medalist honors with a 3-under 213, edging Xavier (Ohio)’s Mikayla Fitzpatrick by one stroke.

With the fall season over, ETSU won’t play again until a return to Kiawah Island for the Spring Invitational, February 25-27, 2018.