Barlow’s golden goal gives Bucs 1-0 win, tournament bye

MACON, Ga. (Oct. 24, 2017) – One goal made all the difference for ETSU Tuesday night, as freshman Danny Barlow’s (Newcastle, England) golden goal in overtime gave the Bucs a road victory over Mercer at Bear Field.

In the 99th minute of play, Barlow received a pass from senior forward Fletcher Ekern (Knoxville, Tenn.) on the right side, and Barlow flicked a shot to the left of a diving keeper to secure the overtime victory.

With the win, ETSU has secured a bye heading into the conference tournament regardless of Saturday’s upcoming result. The Bucs, along with UNCG, can finish no lower than second in the Southern Conference regular season standings, as each hold 19 points.

Barlow’s goal gives him a team-high five for the season. Ekern’s assist is his second for the season, bringing his points total to eight for the year.

Junior goalkeeper Jonny Sutherland (Chester, U.K.) recorded his eighth win and eighth shutout of the season, corralling in three saves on the day. The defense was equally strong, blocking and smothering a number of Mercer attacks throughout the contest.

In the first half, the Bucs were outshot 10-5 but turned in a better efficiency rating with two shots on goal. Despite allowing 10 shots, the ETSU defense limited the Mercer attack as all but two shots were either blocked by the defense or saved by Sutherland.

The Bucs opened up an aggressive second half attack, taking six shots in the first 15 minutes of the latter half, compared to five in the opening 45:00. The Bucs finished with 16 shots in regulation and took the 17th and deciding shot in overtime.

The Bucs will close regular season play Saturday night at 7 p.m. inside Summers-Taylor Stadium against Wofford. The game will serve as ETSU’s senior night, where ETSU’s six graduating seniors will be honored prior to the game.