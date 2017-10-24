Arizona GOP Sen. Flake to retire, had tangled with Trump

By ERICA WERNER and ANDREW TAYLOR, Associated Press Published:
Jeff Flake
In this photo taken July 19, 2017, Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz. walks to his seat as he attends a luncheon with other GOP Senators and President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington. Flake, a frequent critic of President Donald Trump, announced on Oct. 24, he won’t seek re-election. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – A spokesman says GOP Sen. Jeff Flake will not run for re-election in 2018.

Flake, who has criticized the path that the Republican Party has taken under President Donald Trump, also told The Arizona Republic in advance of a Tuesday announcement, that “there may not be a place for a Republican like me” in the current GOP.

Flake’s poll numbers had fallen after tangling with Trump. He had a tea party primary challenger in Kelli Ward, whom Trump has praised.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s