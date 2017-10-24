22nd Annual Trick or Treat on Walnut Street set for Oct. 31

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Some of the merchants in the downtown Johnson City are teaming up to provide kids a safe place to trick-or-treat.

On Oct. 31 from 3:30-5:30 p.m., multiple downtown businesses will welcome trick-or-treaters for the 22nd Annual Trick or Treat on Walnut Street.

The following businesses will be participating in the event:

  • The Chamber of Commerce serving Johnson City, Jonesborough, Washington County
    HomeTrust Bank
    The Firehouse
    Acoustic Coffeehouse
    Appalachian Regional Coalition on Homelessness
    Backdoor Records
    BANG A Downtown Salon
    CopyNet
    CORE Services of Northeast Tennessee
    Eastern Eight Community Development
    Envy Salon
    ETSU Alpha Xi Delta
    First Christian Church
    Greer Convenience Center
    Harman Ice
    Italian Pizza Pub
    Jinx Proof Tattoo and Piercing Emporium
    Johnson City Fire Department
    Johnson City Police Department
    JRH Brewing
    Kelly Services
    Legal Aid of East Tennessee
    Leu Family Chiropractic
    McDonalds
    MOJO Skateboard & Longboard Shop
    Papa John’s
    Quik and Grady’s Cleaners
    Sam’s Club
    SBX Bookstore
    Shamrock Beverage and Tobacco Shop
    Spherion
    Suntrust
    Taylor-Made Barber Shop
    United Way of Washington County

Those participating can also stop by HomeTrust Bank, located at 612 W. Walnut St., for free printed photos for the first 300 people.

