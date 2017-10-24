22nd Annual Trick or Treat on Walnut Street set for Oct. 31

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Some of the merchants in the downtown Johnson City are teaming up to provide kids a safe place to trick-or-treat.
On Oct. 31 from 3:30-5:30 p.m., multiple downtown businesses will welcome trick-or-treaters for the 22nd Annual Trick or Treat on Walnut Street.
The following businesses will be participating in the event:
- The Chamber of Commerce serving Johnson City, Jonesborough, Washington County
HomeTrust Bank
The Firehouse
Acoustic Coffeehouse
Appalachian Regional Coalition on Homelessness
Backdoor Records
BANG A Downtown Salon
CopyNet
CORE Services of Northeast Tennessee
Eastern Eight Community Development
Envy Salon
ETSU Alpha Xi Delta
First Christian Church
Greer Convenience Center
Harman Ice
Italian Pizza Pub
Jinx Proof Tattoo and Piercing Emporium
Johnson City Fire Department
Johnson City Police Department
JRH Brewing
Kelly Services
Legal Aid of East Tennessee
Leu Family Chiropractic
McDonalds
MOJO Skateboard & Longboard Shop
Papa John’s
Quik and Grady’s Cleaners
Sam’s Club
SBX Bookstore
Shamrock Beverage and Tobacco Shop
Spherion
Suntrust
Taylor-Made Barber Shop
United Way of Washington County
Those participating can also stop by HomeTrust Bank, located at 612 W. Walnut St., for free printed photos for the first 300 people.
