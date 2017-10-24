22nd Annual Trick or Treat on Walnut Street set for Oct. 31

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Some of the merchants in the downtown Johnson City are teaming up to provide kids a safe place to trick-or-treat.

On Oct. 31 from 3:30-5:30 p.m., multiple downtown businesses will welcome trick-or-treaters for the 22nd Annual Trick or Treat on Walnut Street.

The following businesses will be participating in the event:

The Chamber of Commerce serving Johnson City, Jonesborough, Washington County

HomeTrust Bank

The Firehouse

Acoustic Coffeehouse

Appalachian Regional Coalition on Homelessness

Backdoor Records

BANG A Downtown Salon

CopyNet

CORE Services of Northeast Tennessee

Eastern Eight Community Development

Envy Salon

ETSU Alpha Xi Delta

First Christian Church

Greer Convenience Center

Harman Ice

Italian Pizza Pub

Jinx Proof Tattoo and Piercing Emporium

Johnson City Fire Department

Johnson City Police Department

JRH Brewing

Kelly Services

Legal Aid of East Tennessee

Leu Family Chiropractic

McDonalds

MOJO Skateboard & Longboard Shop

Papa John’s

Quik and Grady’s Cleaners

Sam’s Club

SBX Bookstore

Shamrock Beverage and Tobacco Shop

Spherion

Suntrust

Taylor-Made Barber Shop

United Way of Washington County

Those participating can also stop by HomeTrust Bank, located at 612 W. Walnut St., for free printed photos for the first 300 people.

