Water rescue underway after car stuck in Hampton creek; TDOT officials say SR 143 closed due to flooding

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A water rescue is currently underway in the Hampton community of Carter County, after a car reportedly became trapped in a creek off of School House Road.

Our photographer at the scene tells us there is a man in his car and the Carter County Rescue Squad is at the scene, along with the swift water technical rescue team, as they are trying to put a boat in the water to get to him.

Tennessee Department of Transportation officials said State Route 143 is currently closed near the Tennessee/North Carolina state line due to flooding.

SR 143 is closed near the TN/NC state line in Carter County due to flooding. — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) October 23, 2017

