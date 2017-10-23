Water rescue underway after car stuck in Hampton creek; TDOT officials say SR 143 closed due to flooding

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:
(WJHL)

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A water rescue is currently underway in the Hampton community of Carter County, after a car reportedly became trapped in a creek off of School House Road.

Our photographer at the scene tells us there is a man in his car and the Carter County Rescue Squad is at the scene, along with the swift water technical rescue team, as they are trying to put a boat in the water to get to him.

Tennessee Department of Transportation officials said State Route 143 is currently closed near the Tennessee/North Carolina state line due to flooding.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s