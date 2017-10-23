Washington County Mayor Dan Eldridge will not seek reelection

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Washington County Mayor Dan Eldridge confirmed to News Channel 11 that he will not be seeking reelection.

Eldridge told us that he appreciates being given the opportunity to serve his community, but said he feels it’s time for someone else to “take the lead.”

I absolutely enjoy the work I do for the people of Washington County and I’m very appreciative for the opportunity to serve. However I did not seek the office of county mayor for a career change and never intended to serve more than two terms. Eight years ago, I ran for Mayor because I believed this county was strong, and with the right leadership, had potential and opportunity that is greater than what I experienced growing up here. I still believe that but I also feel that it’s someone else’s turn to take the lead.”

