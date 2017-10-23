Wash. Co. BOE records show new allegations against reinstated teacher

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A Washington County, Tenn. teacher who was recently reinstated after being fired for misconduct is facing new allegations.

In November 2016, tenured teacher Jennifer Collins was fired from Gray Elementary for reportedly having physical contact with students.

In April of this year, that decision was overturned in a five to four school board vote. Collins returned to the school system in August.

Director of Schools Kimber Halliburton tells News Channel 11’s Justin Soto, Collins is now a teacher at Midway Alternative School.

Washington County Board of Education records reveal she was reprimanded on Aug. 23, for a reported incident less than 20 hours into her new teaching position. The letter of reprimand shows she reportedly put her thumb on or in a seventh grade male student’s ear.

After that April meeting, Halliburton told us she did not agree with the board’s decision to reinstate Collins. Fast forward six months, she still feels the same way.

“I do not agree with the decision but again the decision was made. I placed her in the absolute best situation in order to ensure student safety,” Halliburton said.

She tells us Collins is still a teacher at Midway and she’s always in a classroom with at least one other adult at all times.

