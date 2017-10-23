Tornado Watch issued for Avery, Ashe and Watauga, N.C. counties until 9 p.m.

(WJHL) – Storm Team 11’s Victoria Cavaliere is currently monitoring a Tornado Watch for Avery, Ashe and Watauga counties in North Carolina.

The watch has been issued for those counties until 9 p.m.

Widespread and heavy rain is also likely this evening, as well as minor flooding.

News Channel 11’s Jordan Moore also spotted flooding on West Market Street heading to Johnson City from Jonesborough.

