Techni-Glass, Inc. announces expansion at Surgoinsville facility creating 54 new jobs

SURGOINSVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Officials with the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, as well as those with Techni-Glass, Inc., announced the manufacturer would be expanding it’s operations in Hawkins County.

According to a news release, the custom glass manufacturer will invest $1.5 million and create 54 new jobs in Surgoinsville.

Techni-Glass reportedly makes double edging, CNC cutting, CNC milling, roll coating, tempering and laminating glass products.

“I want to thank Techni-Glass for choosing to expand in Surgoinsville and for creating over 50 new jobs in Hawkins County,” Bob Rolfe, commissioner with the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development said. “This is the third announcement we have had in Hawkins County since May, and it is great news that Techni-Glass is helping us continue this momentum in Hawkins County and the state of Tennessee by expanding here.”

According to the release, Techni-Glass plans to renovate it’s current facility in Hawkins County and the expansion will add 15,000 square-feet to its existing operations to make room for new equipment.

