TBI investigating death of 3-month-old child in Erwin

ERWIN, TN (WJHL) – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials confirmed they are investigating the death of a 3-month-old child in Erwin.

According to TBI spokesperson Leslie Earhart, 1st District Attorney General Tony Clark and the Erwin Police Department requested that TBI investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of the child.

Earhart told us that Erwin police officers responded to a home in the 800 block of Rock Creek Road in Erwin, after receiving a call around 9 a.m. about an unresponsive child.

The 3-month-old was taken to the Unicoi County Memorial Hospital, where the child was pronounced dead upon arrival, according to Earhart.

An investigation into child’s death remains active and ongoing at this time.

