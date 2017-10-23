Sullivan County jail turning weekend inmates away due to overcrowding

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – For the first time since July the Sullivan County jail accepted inmates sentenced to serve their time on the weekend.

That’s because the jail right now is severely overcrowded, often times forcing the sheriff’s office to turn away those weekend inmates.

Just to put it in perspective, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says their jail has enough room for 619 inmates, but when they checked this morning, they were housing 787 inmates.

It’s that overcrowding that’s creating a backlog of people sentenced to serve their time over the weekends.

“It’s really getting worse now than it’s ever been,” said SCSO Major Joseph Strickler.

Strickler says they have a backlog between 80 and 100 inmates deep sentenced to serve their time on the weekends for misdemeanor offenses.

But for the first time in months, he said, “This past weekend, we were able to get about 15 offenders in. The thing is though we have so many backlogged now it would be hard for us to say if this is really going to make any effect because chances are these offenders may try to come back next weekend, and we may not be able to house them.”

Strickler says with the overcrowding problems, the jail could face potential decertification, opening the doors to lawsuits against the county.

“The federal government could step in and say ‘Ok now you’re going to have to build a jail the way we want you to build it,’ and you’re talking about an astronomical amount of money,” said Strickler.

Strickler says the solution is more space.

He’s hoping an ad hoc jail study committee can come up with an answer soon after they hear the results of an engineer’s jail facility assessment.

“That is the number of beds, the structure itself, the kitchen space, the laundry space, to give us an assessment of where we are and then tell us how we might expand it,” said Sullivan County mayor Richard Venable.

Venable says the committee plans to give a recommendation to the Sullivan County commission by the end of the year.

The ad hoc jail study committee will meet this Thursday, October 26th.

