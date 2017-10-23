Rogersville man charged with murder, accused of hitting man with truck

SURGOINSVILLE, TN (WJHL-TV) – A Rogersville man accused of striking another man with a flatbed truck during an argument late Saturday night was charged with second-degree murder after the man died.

Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said in a news release that a woman named Jacqueline Russell who had been staying for about three weeks at a barn on Rocky Hollow Road in Surgoinsville along with a man named Ricky Golden, 48, told them Edmond Earl Stanley, 22, 471 Honeycutt Road, Rogersville, had been harassing them and that he came to the barn in a flatbed truck and argued with Golden.

Russell reportedly told the sheriff’s office Stanley said “you don’t know who you’re messing with” and then gunned the truck’s engine and hit Golden before leaving the scene.

Russell took Golden in their vehicle to the intersection of Red Hill and Rocky Hollow roads to meet paramedics and deputies. Golden died a short time later.

Stanley was found in his vehicle on Long Hollow Road. According to the sheriff’s office, he admitted to being at the barn and being in an altercation but he did not recall hitting anyone with his vehicle.

Stanely was being held on $150,000 bond in the the Hawkins County Jail. He was charged with second-degree murder.

Lawson said the investigation was ongoing.