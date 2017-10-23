Man wanted in October 15 fatal crash found in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- A Tri-Cities man wanted in a fatal crash was arrested over the weekend.

According to officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Matthew C. Robinson was arrested in Washington County on Saturday, almost a week after he was charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication.

Authorities said Robinson was driving a vehicle along State Route 81 in Washington County on October 15th when he crashed just after 11:15p.m.

According to court documents, officials on the scene of that crash found Robinson lying outside of the vehicle unresponsive, as well as several alcoholic containers.

Authorities charged Robinson with vehicular homicide by intoxication in that crash, also stating in those court documents that he had a prior D.U.I. out of Unicoi County in November of 2014.

A THP news release from Friday said that Robinson was also charged with reckless death of his passenger, identified as Emily Lipson.

Police took Robinson to the hospital following the crash in order to be treated for injuries, and they say that’s when he left the hospital prior to being discharged.

After asking for the public’s help in locating Robinson, THP officials said he was arrested Saturday in Washington County.

Robinson is expected to be arraigned in court Monday.