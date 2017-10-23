Ivanka Trump to talk taxes in Pennsylvania

CATHERINE LUCEY Published:
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2017, file photo, Ivanka Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Trump successfully pushed to get a family-focused tax credit included in the Republican tax overhaul proposal. She’s got no time for a victory lap, though: Now comes the biggest political challenge of her time in Washington. The first daughter is lobbying to make sure an expansion of the current $1,000 child tax credit stays in the tax plan and that it’s big enough to matter. Then there’s the added hurdle of making sure the overall tax plan makes it over the finish line. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ivanka Trump is heading to Pennsylvania to promote the Republican tax overhaul plan.

The White House says Trump will appear at a town hall in Richboro Monday, with U.S. Treasurer Jovita Carranza (kah-RAHN’-zah). The event will be moderated by former Rep. Nan Hayworth.

A key part of the conversation will be the proposal to expand the child tax credit, which the first daughter is backing. Ivanka Trump has been working on the plan to expand the $1,000 credit with the administration and lawmakers. Details on how much the credit should increase to have not been settled, and the president’s daughter has not publicly offered a number.

Later in the day, Fox News Channel will air an interview with Ivanka Trump by host Sean Hannity. She is expected to continue discussing taxes.

