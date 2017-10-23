First Watch opens new restaurant in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Monday, a new restaurant opened in Johnson City. First Watch is a breakfast and brunch restaurant with locations in Knoxville and Chattanooga, and now right here in the Tri-Cities.

It is located next to Starbucks on State of Franklin Road right across from East Tennessee State University.

“We’ve been looking at sites for over two and a half years, finally landed here and were excited to be a part of the greater East Tennessee area,” Nadim Jubram with First Watch said.

Jubram said the restaurant offers a variety of breakfast, brunch, and lunch items including healthy options and old favorites.

The restaurant has hired about 45 people so far. This past weekend, Jubram said First Watch raised over $6,000 for United Way of Washington County during a pre-opening event.

First Watch is accepting ETSU ID Bucks for ETSU students.

