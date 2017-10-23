Eastman explosion prompts calls for better communication

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Emergency Management Agency Director says communications need to improve following an explosion that happened at Eastman earlier this month.

That explosion happened on October 4. Our cameras captured the moment the coal gasification operations was hit by an explosion.

News Channel 11 learned there is a meeting in the works with Eastman and city leaders, but a date has not been set yet.

Madison Phillips lives in Kingsport. She said on the day of the explosions, she was concerned after learning about them.

“I had no idea what was going on. I didn’t know the extent of the damage or if that would affect my family who lives close to Eastman,” Phillips said.

She said she was just trying to find answers.

But Sullivan County EMA Director, Jim Bean, said it took a while to communicate those answers to the public.

“I’m having to deal with phone calls coming in and at the same time trying to call out to people who are I’m sure extremely busy at that time,” Bean said.

He said the main issue was miscommunication through social media and other platforms.

He said at the time, he wasn’t sure what was official and what wasn’t.

“We finally sent out a reverse 911 between the city and the county to try to get a unified voice but there was some confusion there,” he explained.

Bean said communication between Eastman and first responders needs to be clearer for events in the future.

“If we’re not sending something out then people are going to listen to whatever’s going out and there was a lot of information going out,” he said.

Kingsport Fire and Police Departments say they plan to attend a meeting with Eastman to discuss how communication can improve. But Eastman Corporate Communications said: “We will likely have ongoing conversations with our community partners, but at the moment, we remain focused on our internal investigation. As a result, there are no sessions scheduled on the calendar.”

But those who live in Kingsport hope to see improvements in the future.

“Hopefully it won’t happen, but I think communication is key in most stuff. So I hope that they can learn from this experience and that it will be improved in the future,” Phillips said.

Emergency officials said if you did not receive a reverse 911 call on the day of the explosions, you might need to sign up for alerts. You can do so by clicking here.

