Carter County Schools closed Tuesday due to flooding after heavy rains; Cloudland Elem. opens as shelter

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Carter County Schools will be closed Tuesday due to flooding caused by heavy rains on Monday.

According to Carter County Director of Schools Kevin Ward, all schools in school system will be closed tomorrow, as buses are unable to get down area roads.

Ward said Cloudland High School’s gym was flooded, as well as parts of the school’s hallway. He said crews are currently working to clean up the school now.

The old elementary school in the Valley Forge community has also reportedly flooded.

“I’m out checking roads rights now,” Ward told us. “Many bridges out in Roan Mountain. Flooded roads on river bank in Valley Forge.”

James Heaton, with the Carter County Rescue Squad said Cloudland Elementary School is being offered and is open as a shelter at this time. He said he’s unsure how many homeowners were impacted in the flooding.

“We are asking that people please, please, do not drive through flooded roadways or around barriers,” Heaton said.

Tennessee Department of Transportation officials reported earlier that State Route 143 was closed near the Tennessee/North Carolina state line due to flooding, but that road has since reopened.

SR 143 is back open. — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) October 23, 2017

