Bloomingdale Road from Forestview to Gravely Road closed following crash

Published:

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Sullivan County dispatchers confirmed to News Channel 11 that crash has resulted in the closure of Bloomingdale Road from Forestview to Gravely Road.

According to dispatchers, no injuries were reported in the crash.

In a Facebook post, the Bloomingdale Volunteer Fire Department said the Bloomingdale Road area impacted would be shut down for the next several hours, asking anyone traveling through the area to “be mindful of First Responders on scene.”

In the post, they also asked motorists to expect delays and detours.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

