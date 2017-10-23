GREENEVILLE, TENNESSEE (WJHL) – The American Cancer Society will hold the second annual Bark For Life event on Sunday, October 29, 2017 at Hardin Park. The fundraising event honors the lifelong contributions of canine caregivers to cancer survivors. Families and their dogs come together for a few hours of celebration and companionship. There will be contests, music, and activities. There will also be a special survivor and caregiver recognition ceremony as well as a luminaria display. Before the event, participants raise funds by asking family and friends to support their efforts. The top 13 fundraising dogs will be featured on a Calendar Poster.

“The Bark For Life event is an opportunity for people to celebrate canine companionship and fight back against cancer with their dogs,” said Jessica Poff, American Cancer Society Community Development Manager. “Everyone in the community and surrounding area is invited to participate and bring their dog for an afternoon of fun.”

The event is part of the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Greene County. Funds raised through the events help the American Cancer Society save lives by funding groundbreaking research, supporting education efforts, and providing free information and critical services for cancer patients in our region. This years event is chaired by Kelly Painter and Vicky Robinson. Sponsors include Animal Medical Center, Vet Care Animal Hospital, JD Metals, Grooming Taxi, and Addie Campbell Dog Behavior Training Specialist.

The event is from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. with registration beginning at 2:00 p.m. Bark For Life registration donation is $25 per human/canine team and $10 for each additional dog. This allows all dogs to be entered into multiple contests (including costume and trick), participate in the Strut Your Mutt parade, receive a goodie bag including a Bark For Life bandana, and a shirt for their human. To register for the Bark For Life event, or for more information, visit http://www.relayforlife.org/BarkGreeneTN or call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345. You may also email Poff at jessica.poff@cancer.org.