AVERY COUNTY, NC (WJHL) – School bus officials with the Avery County, N.C. Schools said the school system would be dismissing early today due to flooding in the area.

According to Linda King, TIMS manager, Newland Elementary School will be dismissing at 2 p.m. and all other schools will be dismissing at 2:30 p.m.

